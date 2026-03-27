Financial Analysis: Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Payments and Nayax, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 2 17 5 1 2.20 Nayax 1 3 3 0 2.29

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $91.18, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Nayax has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Nayax.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Global Payments has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nayax has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Payments and Nayax”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.71 billion 2.40 $1.40 billion $5.79 11.59 Nayax $400.43 million 5.05 $35.52 million $0.95 58.13

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Nayax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Nayax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 16.92% 12.72% 5.99% Nayax 8.87% 11.60% 3.54%

Summary

Global Payments beats Nayax on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

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Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

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