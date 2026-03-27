Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

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Orion Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 66,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,587. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $438.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.42 million. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Group news, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $131,013.75. Following the sale, the director owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,572.75. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 329,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 541,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,813,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 932,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 221,536 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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