Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.3333.

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi increased its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Perrigo by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 549,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.28%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo’s focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo’s operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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