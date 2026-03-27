NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.2850. Approximately 20,814,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,784,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Wall?street analyst coverage lists NuScale among attractive energy names, highlighting its small modular reactor (SMR) technology and potential long?term upside if nuclear demand grows. NuScale Power (SMR) – Among the Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts

Wall?street analyst coverage lists NuScale among attractive energy names, highlighting its small modular reactor (SMR) technology and potential long?term upside if nuclear demand grows. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and law?firm investor alerts have been filed/announced, alleging misleading statements about commercialization and investor harm; these notices increase the risk of expensive litigation, settlements, management distraction, and potential reputational damage. Representative filings/alerts: Kessler Topaz, Gross Law, Faruqi & Faruqi, BFA Law, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Pomerantz, and SUEWALLST. Kessler Topaz filing Gross Law alert

Multiple securities?fraud class actions and law?firm investor alerts have been filed/announced, alleging misleading statements about commercialization and investor harm; these notices increase the risk of expensive litigation, settlements, management distraction, and potential reputational damage. Representative filings/alerts: Kessler Topaz, Gross Law, Faruqi & Faruqi, BFA Law, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Pomerantz, and SUEWALLST. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool warns of structural and execution risks that have driven a large multi?year decline and argues substantial upside would be challenging without clear commercial wins — this amplifies investor caution. Motley Fool analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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