NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.2850. Approximately 20,814,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 25,784,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
NuScale Power News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall?street analyst coverage lists NuScale among attractive energy names, highlighting its small modular reactor (SMR) technology and potential long?term upside if nuclear demand grows. NuScale Power (SMR) – Among the Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and law?firm investor alerts have been filed/announced, alleging misleading statements about commercialization and investor harm; these notices increase the risk of expensive litigation, settlements, management distraction, and potential reputational damage. Representative filings/alerts: Kessler Topaz, Gross Law, Faruqi & Faruqi, BFA Law, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Pomerantz, and SUEWALLST. Kessler Topaz filing Gross Law alert
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from The Motley Fool warns of structural and execution risks that have driven a large multi?year decline and argues substantial upside would be challenging without clear commercial wins — this amplifies investor caution. Motley Fool analysis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
NuScale Power Stock Down 6.4%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.19.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power
In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NuScale Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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