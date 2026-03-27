ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.34 and last traded at $99.5760. Approximately 18,038,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,933,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.64.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 446,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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