JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.75 and last traded at $282.9780. 9,815,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 11,285,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $763.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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