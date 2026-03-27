Reviewing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Phreesia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $9.81 million 0.04 -$360.50 million ($572.83) 0.00 Phreesia $463.21 million 1.45 -$58.53 million ($0.10) -111.50

Analyst Recommendations

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSP Recovery and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 Phreesia 1 1 17 0 2.84

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $28.65, indicating a potential upside of 156.92%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -7,328.48% -326.80% -81.27% Phreesia -1.16% -1.31% -0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats MSP Recovery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

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MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

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