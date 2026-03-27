Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Drops By 38.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,696 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 26th total of 2,742 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

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Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

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