Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,254 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 26th total of 28,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.