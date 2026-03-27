Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 50.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PIDGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,254 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 26th total of 28,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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