Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Declines By 50.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,254 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 26th total of 28,495 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ PID traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $884.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $23.76.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1976 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
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