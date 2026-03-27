Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.5650, with a volume of 49406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aktis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

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Aktis Oncology Trading Down 4.8%

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm purchased 1,112,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $20,029,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,260,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,681,152. This trade represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke purchased 1,112,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,029,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,260,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,681,152. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,117,776 shares of company stock worth $110,119,968. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

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