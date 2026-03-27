OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.5770, with a volume of 67967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPFI. Zacks Research cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

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OppFi Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.69 million, a P/E ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 4.41%.OppFi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $69,860.70. Following the sale, the director owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at $333,318.28. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OppFi by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,474,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,859 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 754,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 263,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 14.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 646,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 80,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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