Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.4790 and last traded at $178.83, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Intact Financial Stock Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.40.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.79%.

About Intact Financial

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Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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