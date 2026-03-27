Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $26.78. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $25.1250, with a volume of 18,397 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Regencell Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Regencell Bioscience

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regencell Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

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