ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $9.47. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $9.2850, with a volume of 7,779,818 shares.

ADMA Biologics News Roundup

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steve Elms bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,946,899.10. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,597,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 11,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,992,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,637,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,926,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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