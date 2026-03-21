ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) vs. Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Head to Head Survey

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of ICZOOM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Nortech Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group $187.05 million 0.02 $1.19 million N/A N/A Nortech Systems $116.67 million 0.24 -$1.29 million ($0.95) -10.42

ICZOOM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nortech Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICZOOM Group and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nortech Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

ICZOOM Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems -2.25% -7.93% -3.56%

Summary

ICZOOM Group beats Nortech Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Free Report)

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers customs clearance, temporary warehousing, logistic, and shipping services. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. ICZOOM Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher-level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers engineering and repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

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