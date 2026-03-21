Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.55. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 302,437 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

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Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (NYSE American: CIK) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, one of the world’s leading asset managers. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities across fixed-income and equity markets.

The fund typically allocates assets to a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, convertible securities and dividend-paying equities.

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