Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $6.04. Xunlei shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 261,798 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XNET

Xunlei Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Xunlei by 3,445.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 1,054,246 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 976,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 736,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 311,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 827.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,146 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a China-based technology company specializing in content acceleration and cloud services. Its core offerings include the Xunlei download manager, which integrates peer-to-peer (P2P) and cloud-based acceleration technologies to enhance file delivery speeds for large downloads. The company has expanded its suite of products to encompass cloud storage solutions, media streaming applications and mobile browsing tools, all aimed at improving digital content distribution and user experience.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Xunlei originally gained traction by addressing bandwidth constraints in China’s burgeoning internet market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.