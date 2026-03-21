Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.3705. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.3765, with a volume of 188,371 shares traded.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $409.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.35.

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Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 30.98%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

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