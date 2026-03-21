Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.9750, with a volume of 990,980 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

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Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 72.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 202.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

The fund focuses on preferred and convertible securities issued by U.S. and global corporations, with flexibility to invest in common stocks, corporate debt, exchange-traded debt obligations and other fixed-income instruments.

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