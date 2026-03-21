Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.14 and traded as low as $7.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.9750, with a volume of 990,980 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen Asset Management, an affiliate of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.
The fund focuses on preferred and convertible securities issued by U.S. and global corporations, with flexibility to invest in common stocks, corporate debt, exchange-traded debt obligations and other fixed-income instruments.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.