Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus Genpact (NYSE:G) Financial Review

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Nutanix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $5.08 billion 1.29 $552.49 million $3.13 12.35 Nutanix $2.54 billion 4.21 $188.37 million $0.92 42.91

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Genpact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 10.88% 22.02% 10.42% Nutanix 9.95% -37.41% 8.37%

Volatility and Risk

Genpact has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genpact and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 6 1 1 2.38 Nutanix 0 7 11 0 2.61

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $62.43, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Genpact.

Summary

Genpact beats Nutanix on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

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Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Nutanix

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Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

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