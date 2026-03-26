The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and traded as low as $15.42. The RMR Group shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 73,063 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $498.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.52%.The business had revenue of $180.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 313.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RMR) is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

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