Head to Head Review: VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) vs. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and VS MEDIA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $390.30 million 0.47 -$75.82 million ($6.84) -2.39 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 0.34 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VS MEDIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -19.43% N/A -8.90% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and VS MEDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 VS MEDIA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats VS MEDIA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

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Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VS MEDIA

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VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

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