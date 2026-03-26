Head-To-Head Review: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy $1.23 billion 3.09 $39.20 million $1.32 25.18 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $40,000.00 875.51 -$3.70 million ($0.64) -9.86

Risk & Volatility

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excelerate Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy 3.19% 4.12% 2.31% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -56.49% -40.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Excelerate Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 5 4 2 2.73 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy

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Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

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Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

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