Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 43,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

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Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are going to reverse split on Monday, April 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:BDRX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.71% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on BDRX

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

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