iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,132,577 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 26th total of 16,701,745 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,070,297 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $952,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,009,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,614 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 53,914,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,152,547. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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