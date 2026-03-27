Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.93. 20,095,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,229,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock worth $136,326,621. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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