Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,828 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 62,410 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

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Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0653 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 134,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter.

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The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of the United States dollar-denominated, investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by New York or any of the United States territory, or their political subdivisions, in the the United States domestic market with a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity.

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