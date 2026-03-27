Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 36,828 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 26th total of 62,410 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.
Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0653 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index. The Index is composed of the United States dollar-denominated, investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by New York or any of the United States territory, or their political subdivisions, in the the United States domestic market with a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.