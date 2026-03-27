LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,586 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the February 26th total of 2,657 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogProstyle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogProstyle stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of LogProstyle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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LogProstyle Price Performance

LGPS stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. LogProstyle has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

About LogProstyle

LogProstyle ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter.

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LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

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