Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Declines By 39.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,495 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 26th total of 10,793 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBGL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2055 and December 15, 2055. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg ICE 2055 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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