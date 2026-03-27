Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 48,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,008 call options.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,226. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIRI
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM’s offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.
Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.
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