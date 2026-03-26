JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,524 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the February 26th total of 208,628 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,617 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 954,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,160,000 after buying an additional 121,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $83.53. 860,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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