Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 20,572 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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