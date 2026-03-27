WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,826 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the February 26th total of 1,374 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EES opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 731,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 376,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 210,332 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. The Index consists of the companies in the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Earnings Index after the 500 largest companies have been removed.

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