Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Head-To-Head Review

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vonovia and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ucommune International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.56 billion 3.65 $4.21 billion $2.70 4.43 Ucommune International $3.73 million 0.27 -$9.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vonovia and Ucommune International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 39.42% 12.34% 3.98% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vonovia beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Ucommune International

(Get Free Report)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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