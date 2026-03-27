Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Increases By 240.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 419,845 shares, a growth of 240.6% from the February 26th total of 123,268 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.35. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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