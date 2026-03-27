Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robert B. Daugherty Foundation purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,799,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 83.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 177,749 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 282,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,884,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $398.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $487.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

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Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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