Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have commented on UE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 19.82%.The firm had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 405,723 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,949,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 624,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.