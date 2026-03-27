Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Edmund Dunn sold 25,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $455,468.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,743.30. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $97,950.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 613,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,400.32. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock valued at $693,692. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 481,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.63. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 31.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

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Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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