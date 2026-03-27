707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) Short Interest Update

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 525,164 shares, a growth of 228.1% from the February 26th total of 160,065 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,714,386 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

707 Cayman Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEM opened at $0.11 on Friday. 707 Cayman has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

707 Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

Further Reading

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