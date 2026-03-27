World Equity Group Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 322,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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