USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.42. 8,740,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 19,552,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,380. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 847,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.