Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 608.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,457 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.