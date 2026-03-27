SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 40484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

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