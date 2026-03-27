Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 182755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

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Zillow Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 458.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,466. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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