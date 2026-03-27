Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$36.97 and a 1-year high of C$63.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.58.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 69.98%.The business had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

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Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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