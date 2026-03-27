Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,520,223 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 26th total of 12,975,683 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,647.4 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Down 0.3%

OTCMKTS BMDPF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

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About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

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Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS: BMDPF) is one of Italy’s most historic banking institutions, tracing its origins back to 1472 in the city of Siena. As one of the oldest continuously operating banks in the world, it has played a central role in Italy’s financial history and has evolved into a full-service commercial banking group.

The bank’s core business activities span retail and corporate banking, including deposit-taking, payment services, consumer and mortgage lending, and working capital solutions.

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