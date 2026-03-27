Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 58842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

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Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self?administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long?term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street?level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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