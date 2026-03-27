The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,793 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 106,606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Shares of CBSTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

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Cannabist Company Profile

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The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names. It offers management services to licensed entities.

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