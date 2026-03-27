The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 49,793 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 106,606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,895,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabist Stock Performance
Shares of CBSTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Cannabist Company Profile
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