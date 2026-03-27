Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Central Bancompany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Central Bancompany in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBC

Central Bancompany Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27. Central Bancompany has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.55 million.

Central Bancompany Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Thomas Ross purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,000. This represents a 95.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Central Bancompany

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the 4th quarter valued at $4,727,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth $9,203,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at $23,972,000.

Central Bancompany Company Profile

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Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

Further Reading

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