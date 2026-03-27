Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Rises By 138.9%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 344 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the February 26th total of 144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF remained flat at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS

(Get Free Report)

Carbios SAS is a France?based biotechnology company specializing in the development of enzymatic processes to recycle and biodegrade PET plastics and polyester textiles. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Carbios has pioneered industrial enzymes capable of depolymerizing post?consumer PET into its original monomers. These monomers can then be purified and repolymerized into virgin?quality PET, offering a circular solution to plastic waste.

The company’s core technology relies on proprietary engineered hydrolase enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of polyethylene terephthalate under mild conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.